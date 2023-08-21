Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services hits 5% down limit on debut

Shares of Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services reached their 5 per cent down limit during their trading debut on Monday. The stock concluded the session at Rs 248.9 against the discovered price of Rs 261.85 amid selling by passive mutual fund schemes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) the stock finished at Rs 251.75 against the discovered price of Rs 265. On both the exchanges, about 78 million shares of Jio Financial were traded.

Market players noted that passive schemes tracking the Nifty50 and Sensex began selling their shares of Jio Financial ahead of its exclusion from the two indices. Together, these funds hold around 145 million shares, allotted to them as part of the demerger exercise with Reliance Industries. Since intra-day trade is currently not permitted in the stock, passive mutual funds were only able to sell a portion of their holdings on the first day.

Jio Financial Services' valuation stood at Rs 1.6 trillion at the close of the trading session, positioning the company as the 34th largest in the industry. This valuation makes the company the third-largest non-banking financial company (NBFC), following only Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

Stock exchange rules stipulate that if Jio Financial's shares hit their trading limit for one more day over the next two days, their exclusion will be postponed by another three days. If this does not occur, the stock will be removed on August 23.

For the initial ten days post-listing, Jio Financial is set to trade in the Trade-To-Trade (T2T) segment. Shares in this section can only be bought for delivery and cannot be traded on an intraday basis, with upper and lower circuit limits set at 5 per cent.

During the listing ceremony held at BSE on Monday, K V Kamath, Chairman of Jio Financial Services, articulated the company’s ambition to capitalise on India's growth momentum, stating that they will go with the "story of being a digital-first institution."

Jio Financial will be a full-service player in the financial sector, offering products ranging from retail lending to insurance and digital payments business.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities Ltd, observed that Jio Financial’s listing had encountered selling pressure but noted that street participants could be waiting for the pressure to subside.

According to its information memorandum, Jio Financial will operate through four verticals: Retail lending, Asset Management, Insurance Broking and Digital Payments.

The company's entry into the NBFC segment has ignited concerns of potential disruption, reflecting the trend in the telecom industry. Market experts hold mixed opinions, with IIFL Securities not anticipating any disruption, but possibly a slight negative impact on the profitability of other firms, whereas analysts at Morgan Stanley believe it is too early to form a definitive view.

Jio Financial Services Ltd's shareholding pattern shows that 46% of equity is held by the promoters of Reliance Industries Ltd. The company's board includes the veteran banker K V Kamath, with Hitesh Sethia as the Chief Executive Officer, Charanjit Attra as the Chief Operating Officer, and Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur as non-executive directors.

IIFL Securities assessed Jio Financial’s lendable net worth at $2.7 billion, with an initial focus on consumer durables, unsecured personal loans, and small ticket merchant loans. The company is expected to gradually expand as it develops its physical infrastructure.

Further, Jio Financial's medium-term plans may include the addition of larger ticket size and secured consumer, merchant and MSME loans. Market size for these segments is $200 billion out of $870 billion in total retail and SME lending. Mortgages, however, are not anticipated to be a focus over the medium term.

Jio Financial also announced a Joint venture with BlackRock for the asset management business in India. The company has entered into a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock, with an initial investment of $150 million each from both partners.