Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Titan plans CaratLane employee ESOP buyout for around Rs 350 crore

The transaction is anticipated to be finalised by October 31 of this year, subject to regulatory approvals

CaratLane

CaratLane's ESOP buyout plans emerge at a time when the frequency of employee stock buyback programmes has diminished.

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Group-owned Titan, which has agreed to purchase founder Mithun Sacheti’s stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore, intends to buy employee stock options (ESOPs) of the jewellery retailer's employees for about Rs 350 crore. This acquisition will increase Titan’s ownership of the company to 100 per cent.

CaratLane reportedly employs around 1,500 individuals, the majority of whom do not possess shares in the company. Among these, approximately 75 employees hold shares valued between Rs 340 and Rs 380 crore, constituting an estimated 1.72 per cent stake in the firm, according to media reports.

Titan presently has a 71.09 per cent stake in CaratLane, an increase from the 62 per cent it had acquired in 2016 when the company was valued at about Rs 563 crore. With the purchase of Sacheti's 27.18 per cent stake, Titan's share would rise to 98.28 per cent, valuing the company at nearly Rs 17,000 crore.

The transaction is anticipated to be finalised by October 31 of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

CaratLane's ESOP buyout plans emerge at a time when the frequency of employee stock buyback programmes has diminished.

In the first half of 2023, only nine companies announced liquidity programmes worth over $40 million, marking a significant drop from previous years. The year 2021 witnessed the volume of ESOP liquidity programmes surpassing the $400 million mark, while this figure exceeded $300 million in 2022, based on data from the equity management platform Qapita.

Also Read

Titan's plan to acquire remaining stake in CaratLane reaches an impasse

Titan buys additional 27.1% stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

Titan Company's revenue grows by 25% YoY in January-March quarter

Jet Airways revival: Lenders likely to give JKC an extension to pay dues

Centre sets Rs 4,350 cr as target for IREDA in operating revenues

L&T wins 'significant' order to build 2.3 mn tonne urea plant in Australia

Fujifilm India eyes double-digit growth during current fiscal: MD Koji Wada

Logistics operator Maersk plans to add 300 EVs to its fleet in India by Oct


Nevertheless, recent ESOP buyback announcements by e-commerce giant Flipkart, worth around $700 million, and food aggregator platform Swiggy, worth $50 million, appear to have revitalised the momentum of such initiatives.

With just these two announcements, the total ESOP liquidity quantum in 2023 has so far reached approximately $790 million, far exceeding previous years. CaratLane's ESOP liquidity plans are set to further augment this expanding pool.

Topics : Tata group Titan caratlane

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon