Multiples-led consortium seeks CCI nod to acquire stake in VIP Industries

Multiples-led consortium seeks CCI nod to acquire stake in VIP Industries

The move came after Dilip Piramal and Family -- promoters of VIP Industries -- announced last week that they will sell up to 32 per cent of their stake in the company, to Multiples Equity

Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the total consideration payable by Multiples will be Rs 1,437.78 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

A clutch of investors led by Multiples Equity have sought approval from the fair trade regulator CCI to acquire a 32 per cent stake in luggage and travel accessories maker VIP Industries.

The move came after Dilip Piramal and Family -- promoters of VIP Industries -- announced last week that they will sell up to 32 per cent of their stake in the company, to Multiples Equity, an alternate asset management company.

Multiples consortium consists of ?Multiples Private Equity Fund IV (MPEF), Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV (MPGF), Samvibhag Securities, Caratlane founder Mithun Padam Sacheti, his brother Siddhartha Sacheti and Profitex Shares and Securities will acquire stakes in VIP Industries.

 

"The proposed combination relates to acquisition of shareholding by the acquirers(MPEF, MPGF, Samvibhag Securities, Mithun and Siddhartha Sacheti) in the target VIP Industries," according to a notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday.

Multiples is an alternate asset management company. It focuses on core sectors of financial services, pharma & healthcare, consumer and technology, and Samvibhag Securities is a portfolio company of ace investor Akash Bhanshali.

In a notice to CCI, the consortium said that the "proposed combination will not lead to any change in the competitive dynamics, let alone cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, consistent with the previous decisional practice of the... Competition Commission of India, delineation of a relevant market can be left open".

On July 13, VIP Industries Ltd and Multiples Equity jointly announced that Dilip Piramal and Family have entered into a definitive agreement with the consortium to sell up to 32 per cent stake in the company.

The move will also trigger an open offer to acquire 26 per cent share from the open market, as per the Sebi's takeover regulations by Multiples Equity-led consortium.

After the completion of the transaction, control of the company will be transferred to Multiples Private Equity while Dilip Piramal and family will continue to be shareholders in the Mumbai-based VIP Industries. Moreover, Dilip Piramal will be Chairman Emeritus of VIP Industries, it added.

Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the total consideration payable by Multiples will be Rs 1,437.78 crore.

As of June 2025, the promoter and promoter entities owned a 51.73 per cent shareholding in VIP Industries.

VIP Industries, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,389.47 crore, competes with Samsonite and Safari Industries in the premium and mass segment. It owns brands such as Aristocrat, VIP, Carlton, Skybags, and Caprese had over 50 per cent market share in the branded luggage market in FY24.

However, now the company is facing stiff competition from rivals and its market share is gradually reducing.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, VIP Industries' revenue was at Rs 2,169.66 crore.

Started in 1971, VIP Industries is Asia's largest and the world's second largest luggage maker, which is headquartered in Mumbai. It has over 10,000 points of sale in 45 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

