Myntra appoints Pramod Adiddam as Chief Technology Officer

Walmart-owned fashion e-commerce platform Myntra on Saturday announced the appointment of Pramod Adiddam as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

Adiddam takes over the technology leadership role following the departure of Raghu Krishnananda, who served as the Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) for over five years before leaving the organisation in April 2025.

In his new role, Adiddam will oversee Myntra's overall technology strategy, focusing on innovation, long-term platform elasticity and technical capabilities to support the organisation's scale and momentum, Myntra said in a statement.

Adiddam brings over two decades of experience in building and operating large consumer-facing platforms. Before joining Myntra, he held senior leadership roles at Google and Instacart, where he led global engineering teams across platform development and marketplace expansion.

Commenting on the appointment, Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said, "Technology underpins Myntra's ability to deliver a simple and intuitive customer experience to millions of shoppers. As Myntra continues to grow in scale and depth of offerings, Pramod's expertise in building and operating large, global platforms and his ability to combine deep technical understanding with disciplined execution will be key as we continue to strengthen our technology foundations at scale." Adiddam will report to Sinha.