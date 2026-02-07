Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Myntra appoints Pramod Adiddam as Chief Technology Officer

Myntra appoints Pramod Adiddam as Chief Technology Officer

In his new role, Adiddam will oversee Myntra's overall technology strategy, focusing on innovation, long-term platform elasticity and technical capabilities

Myntra

Adiddam brings over two decades of experience in building and operating large consumer-facing platforms (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Walmart-owned fashion e-commerce platform Myntra on Saturday announced the appointment of Pramod Adiddam as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

Adiddam takes over the technology leadership role following the departure of Raghu Krishnananda, who served as the Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) for over five years before leaving the organisation in April 2025.

In his new role, Adiddam will oversee Myntra's overall technology strategy, focusing on innovation, long-term platform elasticity and technical capabilities to support the organisation's scale and momentum, Myntra said in a statement.

Adiddam brings over two decades of experience in building and operating large consumer-facing platforms. Before joining Myntra, he held senior leadership roles at Google and Instacart, where he led global engineering teams across platform development and marketplace expansion.

 

Commenting on the appointment, Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said, "Technology underpins Myntra's ability to deliver a simple and intuitive customer experience to millions of shoppers. As Myntra continues to grow in scale and depth of offerings, Pramod's expertise in building and operating large, global platforms and his ability to combine deep technical understanding with disciplined execution will be key as we continue to strengthen our technology foundations at scale."  Adiddam will report to Sinha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Reliance Consumer Products buys majority stake in Australia's Goodness Grp

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

PFC board clears merger with REC to boost scale, efficiency of NBFCs

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank issues India's first fully digital FPI licence

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

Mahindra group to invest ₹15,000 crore over 10 years in Nagpur unitpremium

Airtel

Bharti Airtel yet to hear from DoT on parity of AGR dues with Vodafone Ideapremium

Topics : Myntra Walmart CEOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance