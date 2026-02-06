PFC board clears merger with REC to boost scale, efficiency of NBFCs

State-owned power sector financier Power Finance Corporation on Thursday announced that its board has approved the company’s merger with subsidiary REC Ltd. The move is part of the government’s broader plan to boost the efficiency of non-banking financial companies.

What did the Budget say on restructuring PFC and REC?

In her Budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has outlined a vision for NBFCs under Viksit Bharat, with clear targets for credit disbursement and technology adoption. To achieve scale and improve efficiency in public sector NBFCs, she said, the government has proposed restructuring PFC and REC as a first step.

What decision did the PFC board take?

“The Board of Directors of PFC took note of the Budget announcement and accorded its in-principle approval for restructuring in the form of a merger of PFC and REC, while ensuring that the merged entity continues to remain a government company under the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable laws,” PFC said in an exchange filing after a board meeting on Thursday.

When will details of the merger be shared?

The company said the detailed merger scheme, once finalised, will be shared after receiving the requisite approvals. Experts had welcomed the Budget announcement, saying the restructuring of PFC and REC is expected to augur well for the availability of debt financing for clean energy projects.

How are PFC and REC currently structured?

PFC had acquired 52.63 per cent of the government’s holding in REC Ltd in March 2019 for Rs 14,500 crore after receiving in-principle approval from the Union Cabinet. The two entities are currently operating as holding and subsidiary companies.

What is PFC’s role in the power sector?

PFC is a public sector enterprise registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC since 1990 and was declared a public financial institution in 2010. The company provides financial products and services from the project conceptualisation stage to the post-commissioning stage for clients in the power sector.

Which government schemes does PFC support?

PFC is also a nodal agency for several Government of India schemes in the power sector, including Ultra Mega Power Projects, the Integrated Power Development Scheme and Independent Transmission Projects.