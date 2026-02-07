Reliance Consumer Products buys majority stake in Australia's Goodness Grp

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, on Saturday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Australia’s health-focused beverage company, Goodness Group Global Pty. Ltd. (GGG). The deal marks RCPL’s entry into the Australian consumer goods market and expands its presence in the global health beverages sector. The acquisition adds GGG’s popular brands, Nexba and PACE, a hydration drink co-created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, to RCPL’s portfolio. The move will also help the company bring these brands to new markets, including India. T Krishnakumar, director of RCPL, said the partnership is “a bold step towards establishing RCPL as a global FMCG company from India". He added that the deal will strengthen the company’s range of health-based beverages and make GGG’s products available across multiple markets.

Troy Douglas, founder of Goodness Group, welcomed the partnership. He said RCPL’s strong supply chain and distribution network make it an ideal partner to help the company expand globally. “With RCPL, we have found a strong and experienced partner as we aim to reach up to 50 western markets in the next five years,” Douglas said.

Based in Sydney, the Goodness Group is known for its ‘Better-For-You’ drinks. Nexba is a zero-calorie, plant-based beverage focused on gut health, while BISON is a protein drink. Similarly, GOOD BREKKIE offers healthy liquid breakfast options, and PACE is a hydration drink co-created with Cummins, who enjoys a large fan following in cricket-playing nations.

The acquisition fits into RCPL’s plan to grow its health-focused beverages alongside existing brands like RasKik, Sun Crush, Shunya, and zero-sugar carbonated drinks. It also continues the company’s international expansion, after moves into markets including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, while keeping its promise of delivering “global quality at an affordable price.”