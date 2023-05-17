

APSEZ is committed to providing end-to-end logistics. Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of the Indian Railways, the cargo handled by rail has grown 62 per cent YoY. Mundra Port handled over 15,000 container trains in FY23, cementing its position as India's EXIM gateway. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a flagship company of the Adani Group, has set a new record of handling the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT (million metric tonne) in FY23, surpassing the previous best of 98.61 MMT. In FY23, APSEZ generated around Rs 14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for Indian Railways.



“It demonstrates Mundra Port's commitment to environmentally friendly operations. The use of rail transport reduces the carbon footprint of freight transport, and the efficient handling of container trains reduces the need for additional truck transport, further reducing carbon emissions,” the company said in a statement. In FY23, double-stack container trains handled by Mundra Port grew 4.3 per cent YoY. Double stack loading of containers on trains ensures transportation in an energy-efficient and reliable manner, reducing overall per-unit cost and improving customer satisfaction.



The investments in rail infrastructure at the company's ports have been one of the catalysts for its improved operational performance. Continuing that journey, Dahej Port completed the extension of overhead electric lines, thereby enabling it to handle rakes with electric locomotives of Indian Railways. With the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor line till Dadri, the double-stack rake services from ICD Dadri to Mundra Port will become operational. Supported by its ICD at Patli, this connection will further boost volumes at Mundra Port, and the total rail volumes for Adani Logistics. During April, total rail container volumes grew 22 per cent YoY to 47122 TEUs, and bulk cargo (GPWIS) volumes jumped 40 per cent YoY to 1.4 MT. APSEZ handled 32.3 MMT of total cargo in April 2023, implying year-on-year growth of 12.8 per cent. This growth in cargo volumes is supported by a dry cargo volume increase of 9 per cent (iron ore 64 per cent, non-coking coal 22 per cent, and coastal coal 67 per cent) and a container volume increase of 13.6 per cent.