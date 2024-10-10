Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NBCC arm gets Rs 1,000 crore contract to develop Gondwana University campus

NBCC arm gets Rs 1,000 crore contract to develop Gondwana University campus

NBCC said its subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd has recently been awarded a Rs 1,000-crore contract to develop the campus of Gondwana University

construction labour worker

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC said its arm Hindustan Steelworks Construction has bagged a Rs 1,000-crore contract to develop the campus of Gondwana University in Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said its subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd has recently been awarded a Rs 1,000-crore contract to develop the campus of Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NBCC

NBCC secures Rs 75 crore contract for IIIT Nagpur infra expansion

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Car Trade, SBI, Vadilal, NBCC, TVS Holdings

NBCC

NBCC moves SC to complete stalled projects of realty major Supertech Ltd

The construction site of Navi Mumbai International Airport in Navi Mumbai in Nov. 2023.

NBCC shares rise on order worth Rs 1,261 crore from Bihar's Health Ministry

NBCC

NBCC, MTNL sign pact for Rs 1,600 cr worth housing-cum-commercial project

Topics : NBCC Construction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon