NBCC arm gets Rs 1,000 crore contract to develop Gondwana University campus

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said its subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd has recently been awarded a Rs 1,000-crore contract to develop the campus of Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.
NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.
