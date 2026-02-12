NDR InvIT Trust acquires warehousing asset in Hosur for Rs 285 crore

NDR InvIT Trust, a Mumbai-based infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has acquired a grade-A, fully operational warehousing asset for Rs 285 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur. The transaction will be executed through a mix of cash consideration and unit swap, the InvIT said in a statement on Thursday.

The asset comprises 1.78 million square feet (msf) of leasable area, including 0.88 msf of developed open yard, and is 100 per cent occupied with a long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 23.95 years. Post-acquisition, the InvIT’s operating area will expand to 21.46 msf, with gross asset value (GAV) increasing by Rs 294 crore.

Strategically located in Hosur, one of South India’s fastest-growing electric vehicle and automotive manufacturing hubs with strong connectivity to Bengaluru, the acquisition marks NDR InvIT’s entry into its 17th city, the InvIT said.

“The Hosur acquisition marks a strategic expansion into one of India’s most dynamic manufacturing corridors. With 100 per cent occupancy, long-term leases and high-quality tenants, the asset enhances income stability while expanding our footprint into a high-growth EV and automotive hub,” said N Amrutesh Reddy, director, NDR InvIT.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), NDR InvIT reported revenue from operations of Rs 105.89 crore and a profit before tax of Rs 42.26 crore. The InvIT has proposed a distribution of Rs 74.3 crore for Q3 FY26.

The InvIT’s portfolio spans 37 industrial parks and over 67 warehouses across 16 cities. Its top 10 clients account for approximately 32 per cent of the leased area.

According to JLL, India’s warehousing sector has evolved from fragmented regional operations into a professionally managed, integrated asset class. By 2025, total stock surpassed 610 msf, with grade A spaces forming 53 per cent of the supply, signalling quality upgrades and growing institutional participation.