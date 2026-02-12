Adani Power sets up nuclear-focussed unit as govt moves to open sector
The move comes as India opens its nuclear power sector to greater private participation to meet rising electricity demand and curb carbon emissions
India's Adani Power said on Thursday it has formed an atomic energy-focussed unit, becoming one of the first privately-held utilities to disclose publicly their interest in the newly-opened nuclear sector.
Adani Atomic Energy Ltd, will generate, transmit and distribute electric power derived from nuclear energy sources, the company said, without giving other details.
The move comes as India opens its nuclear power sector to greater private participation to meet rising electricity demand and curb carbon emissions, with the government targeting a sharp increase in capacity over the coming decades as part of its clean energy push.
So far, state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India owns and operates the country's fleet of nuclear power plants that have a total capacity of 8.8 gigawatts.
Tata Power's CEO said last week on a post-earnings call that the ??company was evaluating three sites for nuclear projects.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:46 AM IST