Monday, May 26, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nestle SA makes first India investment, acquires minority stake in Drools

Nestle SA makes first India investment, acquires minority stake in Drools

The global FMCG giant has acquired a minority stake in pet food brand Drools, which recently achieved unicorn status and will remain operationally independent

Nestle

This marks Nestlé SA’s first-ever investment in an Indian brand (Photo: Reuters)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestlé SA on Monday announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Indian pet food brand Drools.
 
Nestlé SA is the parent of Nestlé India, which makes products such as KitKat chocolates and Nescafé instant coffee. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
 
This marks Nestlé SA’s first-ever investment in an Indian brand.
 
The announcement comes after Drools raised $60 million in June 2023 from L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury conglomerate LVMH. The Indian pet food market, currently valued at ₹5,000 crore, is expected to witness double-digit growth.
 
 
“This milestone not only reaffirms Drools’ leadership in India’s fast-growing pet care sector but also marks one of the strongest institutional validations of an Indian consumer brand in this space,” Drools said in a press release.

Also Read

Nestle

Nestle India tumbles 4%, nears 52-wk low as BoFA downgrades to Underperform

Nestlé India

Nestle India considering price hikes to counter commodity inflation

Nestle

Nestle beats sales forecasts but expects profit margin to shrink in 2025

Nestle

Nestle India Q3 results: Profit rises over 6% to Rs 696 cr, revenue up 4%

Nestle, Kitkat

Buy or Sell? This MNC FMCG stock trades at 7-yr support; can fall up to 22%

 
The company added that Drools will continue to operate independently. 
 
Founded in 2010, Drools distributes its products across over 40,000 retail outlets and exports to 22 countries. It operates six manufacturing units and has a warehousing footprint of 1.6 million sq. ft.
 
“This is a testament to the love and trust of millions of pet parents and to our unwavering commitment to quality,” said Fahim Sultan, founder of Drools Pet Food.
 
“Backed by a strong focus on science-based nutrition, Drools continues to drive innovation and build meaningful engagement with the evolving demographic of Indian pet parents, positioning itself at the forefront of the country’s pet care industry,” he added, noting that the company has recently attained unicorn status.
 
The development comes at a time when Nestlé India has identified pet care as a key growth area. It already operates in this space through its Purina Petcare division.
 
“Drools has achieved significant growth since we invested in the company, through high-quality in-market agility and execution, and a range of operational initiatives we have been working on with its management team to create value,” said Anjana Sasidharan, Partner and Head of India at L Catterton.
 
“We are thrilled that Nestlé, which has such a renowned position in global pet care and consumer brands, joins as a minority partner,” she added.
 

More From This Section

Rakesh Gangwal

Rakesh Gangwal likely to sell 3.4% stake in IndiGo for ₹6,800 crore

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

JioStar, Sony to broadcast Team India's England tours for next two years

IndiGo

IndiGo co-founder to sell part of stake in deal worth $800 mn: Report

MCX

Sebi imposes ₹25 lakh fine on MCX for disclosure lapses, misleading info

Tata Motors

Tata Motors pays ₹38,892 cr in taxes, levies in FY25, down 1% from FY24

Topics : nestle Nestle India FMCG Nestle Maggi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon