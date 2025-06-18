Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Elxsi, Infineon partner to develop application-ready EV solutions

Tata Elxsi, Infineon partner to develop application-ready EV solutions

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Elxsi and Infineon Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop electric vehicle (EV) systems for the Indian market.
 
The companies will collaborate to develop high-voltage inverters, battery management systems, onboard chargers, and thermal management systems for India's electric two-wheeler, three-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle segments.
 
The partnership also plans to explore electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL), energy, and off-highway applications.
 
Tata Elxsi, a Tata Group company, will contribute design and integration capabilities, while Infineon will provide early access to semiconductor technologies such as silicon carbide-based components, microcontrollers, and integrated circuits.
 
 
The partnership aims to combine system integration capabilities and semiconductor technologies to create safe automotive systems. It also addresses requirements such as Automotive Safety Integrity Level D, which is the highest safety classification under ISO 26262.

Tata Elxsi provides solutions in connected mobility, network transformation, and medical engineering.
 
Infineon operates in semiconductors, focusing on power systems and IoT, and recorded €15 billion in revenue in the financial year 2024. 
 
Overall EV sales in India grew by 25–30 per cent in 2024, including a 28 per cent increase in electric two and three wheeler sales. 
“Currently, several of our EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs and components. This MoU further strengthens our partnership by giving us a clearer scope and tighter system-level alignment,” said Nambi Ganesh, Head of Automotive, Tata Elxsi.
 
“By combining Tata Elxsi's design and integration expertise with our advanced semiconductor solutions, we are not only enhancing the development of ready-to-deploy EV systems but also ensuring that they meet the highest safety and performance standards,” said Kenneth Lim, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific.
 
In April, Tata Elxsi had entered into a multi-year agreement worth €50 million with a Europe-based automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM). As part of the agreement, Tata Elxsi will support platform and application development in the areas of software-defined vehicles (SDV), electrification, and body and chassis systems.
 
Earlier this year, the Tata Group company had announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to support the development of SDVs. The company will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis Virtual System-on-Chips (VSoCs) to assist research and development (R&D) teams in advancing software development and validation processes. 
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

