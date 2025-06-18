Tata Consumer sees major shift in consumers becoming more health conscious

Tata Consumer Products is witnessing a significant shift in consumer behaviour and business models as consumers are becoming increasingly more health-conscious and are seeking organic options, P B Balaji, non-executive non-independent director at the FMCG unit of the Tata Group told its shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.
Balaji chaired the AGM of the company as the chairman N Chandrasekaran was absent as he was in New Delhi in connection with the relief operations of Air India crash last week.
Referring to the recent Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad, Balaji began the AGM with a sombre note: “To lose a single person we know is a tragedy, but for so many deaths to occur at once is incomprehensible. This is one of the darkest days in the Tata Group's history. Words are no consolation right now, but our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who died and were injured in the crash. We are here for them.”
Turning to the company’s outlook, he said: “India remains one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world, with GDP growth estimated at north of 6 per cent. Against this backdrop, we are witnessing significant shifts in consumer behaviour and business models. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, seeking better-for-you and organic options. There is a clear premiumisation trend, even in staples.” While talking about acquisitions, Balaji said, " You have your antennas up. If there's something sensible at the right price and it fits in well with our portfolio, we will do that. But rest assured, we have sizable amount of gunpowder with us, and therefore growing organically will be the first focus, and inorganic growth will be more bolt on."
He noted that distribution is being reshaped by quick commerce, but physical retail remains deeply relevant. “At the same time, Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming every function—from demand forecasting and content generation to inventory optimisation and pricing intelligence. Companies that embed AI deeply into operations will lead the next phase of value creation,” he told shareholders.
“At Tata Consumer, we are leveraging these trends—with a bold strategy, disciplined execution, and an ambition to build a future-ready FMCG powerhouse,” he added.
Balaji reflected on the company’s evolution, saying that when Tata Consumer Products was formed five years ago, it had a largely single-category footprint in tea and coffee. Since then, it has transformed into one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India, operating across multiple categories and brands.
He emphasised that innovation is a critical strength for any FMCG company. “Over the past five years, Tata Consumer Products has significantly scaled its innovation efforts, launching over 150 products. Our innovation-to-sales ratio has grown from 0.8 per cent in FY20 to 5.2 per cent in FY25, which is among the best in the industry.”
“Digital is no longer a vertical—it is embedded across how we operate, go to market, and engage with consumers. We have deployed several high-impact AI use cases across sales, marketing, sourcing, and RCD,” Balaji said.
He added that the company has strengthened execution in emerging channels, with e-commerce contributions growing over five times, enabled by exponential growth in quick commerce. “As we look to the future, we are deepening our focus on quick commerce, pharmacy, and food services as high-potential emerging channels,” he told shareholders.
“We see opportunity in creating an FMCG powerhouse and building brands of tomorrow for the modern Indian and global consumer. Our investments in AI, talent, and digital ecosystems will help us operate with greater precision and speed,” he added.
On Starbucks, in response to a shareholder query, Balaji said the company is currently focused on market expansion, which has led to an increase in store openings. “Same-store profitability is under control, and most of the losses you see are due to expansion and the new stores being set up,” he said.