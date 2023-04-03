Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret



Capital Foods makes the Ching's Secret brand of spicy noodles and fusion chutneys infused with so-called "desi Chinese" flavours. It also sells Smith and Jones cooking pastes and masala mixes. Several Indian and global companies like Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Hindustan Unilever, Tata, ITC, and Nissin Foods are in the race to buy Capital Foods, The Economic Times (ET) on Monday reported. The buyout is estimated to be around $1-1.25 billion.



Bloomberg last month reported that Nestle has been discussing terms of a potential deal for Capital Foods. Any transaction would likely value the firm at more than $1 billion, it said. Last year, the company's three main shareholders decided to put their stake up for sale. These were Invus Group (40 per cent), General Atlantic (35 per cent) and the company's founder chairman Ajay Gupta (25 per cent).



It's uncertain if the transaction will be all cash or part stock. However, according to the report, some potential suitors have suggested acquiring up to 75 per cent of the company and taking it public. The ET report also added that Reliance Industries was also in the race but it is now not keen on pursuing the offer due to the steep valuation.

