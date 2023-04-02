GCMMF turnover up 18% in FY23 to Rs 55,055 cr, eyes trillion rupees by 2025



Its fresh products grew by 21 per cent, contributing 50 per cent to GCMMF's turnover. The ice cream range grew by 41 per cent while its consumer products grew 23 per cent year-on-year, the dairy major said in a release. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, the marketer of Amul milk and dairy products, posted a provisional 18.5 per cent spike in turnover to Rs 55,055 crore in FY23, largely due to demand for branded consumer products.



Jayen Mehta, in-charge managing director, GCMMF, said in the release, “We have achieved volume sales growth in all product categories. Pouch milk, the highest turnover product, has shown double-digit volume growth, as have products like butter, ghee, ice cream, UHT milk, flavored milk, paneer, and fresh cream.” Products such as cheese, butter, UHT milk, milk beverages, paneer, cream, buttermilk and dahi grew 20-40 per cent.



“With a focus of increasing our distribution across top 400 towns by population, GCMMF is taking its network of 82 branches and warehouses to more than 100 in 2023-24 while also increasing the distributors and retail universe in these towns,” it said in its release. The provisional unduplicated group turnover of Amul's member unions crossed Rs 72,000 crore ($9 billion), the release said.

Also Read RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge Amul aiming to become a total foods and beverages company: MD Jayen Mehta Amul's utterly butterly supply melts; eateries switch to alternatives Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country? Amul's Pashudhan is opening an alternative business for farmers, eBay style Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar Google faces $4.2 bn advertising lawsuit by publishers for lost revenue DVC registers 'highest' power generation at 43.32 bn units in FY23 Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle sales jump 49% to 97,584 units in March Tech layoffs, economic slowdown hampers office space demand in India



GCMMF ranks eighth among the world's top 20 dairy companies in terms of milk processing, according to the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN). Amul is also the strongest dairy brand according to the Brand Finance 2022 report, UK. It distributes 20 billion packs of products across India, it said in its release. The 18 member unions, which have over 3.6 million farmer members across 18,600 villages in Gujarat, are procuring 27 million litres of milk a day on average. To meet milk and milk product demand in major metros of India, the member unions of GCMMF have set up a network of 98 dairy plants.