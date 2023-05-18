Shein is ready to make its second entry into India with Reliance Retail



The source said as part of the tie-up, Shein would source goods from India for its global operations. Chinese fashion e-commerce platform Shein is expected to make a second entry into India and has tied up with Reliance Retail for this, according to a source in the know.



According to media reports, it has received Indian regulatory clearance as well for its partnership. Also, the manufacturing of its products could happen in the country and they could be exported.



Over 200 Chinese applications were banned in India due to geo-political tensions between China and India. Due to this ban, many famous e-commerce and gaming sites and apps like TikTok and PUBG could not be accessed. The fashion ecommerce player had to exit the country in 2020 after the government cracked down on several Chinese sites operating in India.

Also Read This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street? Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation Reliance Retail arm takes on Tatas, ITC: Launches FMCG brand 'Independence' Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets Alibaba plans cloud computing unit spin-off; logistics arms to go public Flipkart's double-digit growth helps Walmart sales jump 13% at $26.8 bn Govt tells Pratt & Whitney to get grounded planes 'up and running' Dispute between two promoters not to impact corporate performance: Hikal PNB Housing Finance Q4 net rises 65% to Rs 279 cr on improved margins, NII



The US-based e-commerce firm had announced it would sell Shein’s apparel in the country ahead of its Amazon Prime Day through a banner on its site in July 2021. After leaving the country, it did make a comeback and indirectly entered the country by selling apparel through e-commerce site Amazon in 2021.



India’s revenue in the apparel segment is projected to reach $7.145 billion in 2023 and is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-27) of 8.77 per cent, according to the data by Statista. Shein was earlier named ZZKKO and was founded in China in 2008 by Chris XU, an entrepreneur and search engine optimisation specialist and is currently headquartered out of Singapore.