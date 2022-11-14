What is two-factor authentication?
A strong password is essential to keep your online data safe. But with increasing cyberattacks, you need two-factor authentication, which adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts
Topics
Password | data security | cyber security
https://mybs.in/2b2A5kQ
India leads in adoption and usage of multi-factor authentication: Report
Google passkeys for password-less future: Know what is it and how it works
US firm SentinelOne sets up Bengaluru centre to fight cyberattacks
Sebi gets tougher with MF industry body for dragging feet on pooling norms
We expect more cyberattacks driven by nation-states: Microsoft's Tom Burt
At its annual developers conference this year, American tech giant Apple introduced Passkey – a new sign-in technology.
Passkeys give people a secure way to sign in to your apps and websites across platforms — with no passwords required that promises to be more secure than passwords. Though a step in the right direction, the technology is unlikely to replace password-based authentication systems, just yet. Password-based authentication systems, however, are rife with security concerns.
If you only use a password to authenticate, it leaves an insecure vector for attack. If the password is weak or has been exposed elsewhere, an attacker could use it to gain access.
That said, passwords are the least secure method for authentication, if used as a standalone. The security increases if another form of authentication is added along with passwords – we’re talking of two-factor authentication.
Two-factor authentication is a process in which users are prompted during the sign-in for additional identification, beside passwords. This additional form of identification could be done through a one-time pin received on the phone via SMS, biometric scan, security key, nearby device etc.
The additional authentication adds a layer of security to the password-based sign-in process by enabling additional identity verification, such as scanning a fingerprint or entering a code received on the phone.
Two-factor authentication
One of the easiest ways to enable two-factor authentication is by linking the sign-in service with a phone number. This way, you would need to enter the password and additionally authenticate the sign-in by entering a code received on the phone number. For smartphone users, there are authenticator apps to approve sign-ins using push notifications, biometrics, or one-time passcodes.
For enterprises, there is a standard called FIDO2 issued by the Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) Alliance to promote open authentication standards and reduce the use of passwords as a form of authentication. It is typically a USB device, or a device with Bluetooth or near-field communication chip in some cases, configured with a security key.
These devices, when connected to the system, enable password-less authentication. With a hardware device that handles the authentication, the security of an account is increased as there is no password that could be exposed or guessed.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU