Does China plus one strategy mean advantage India?

India’s robust GST collections clearly point towards one thing. That its economy is growing at a good pace. Global companies too are increasingly seeing India as an attractive investment destination. A series of developments in over the last three decades, including the gradual increase in labour costs, have prompted companies to look for alternative destinations. And the recent lockdowns and protests are giving fresh impetus to China-Plus-One policy. So will India be able to reap the benefits of its demographic dividend? And, will it score over its Southeast Asian rivals? This podcast presents a picture