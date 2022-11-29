JUST IN
Why do states want a bigger share of GST?
Does China plus one strategy mean advantage India?
Global trade growth to slow in the last months of 2022 and into 2023: WTO
Budget 2023-24 should clear confusion over options for personal income tax
DBT for agriculture input subsidies: Need in India and challenges thereof
In coming global recession, job cuts won't mean mass layoffs: Report
India purchased 40% of seaborne Russian Urals oil in November: Report
GDP may print at 5.8% in Q2 due to weak manufacturing: SBI research
235 critical road infrastructure projects shortlisted under GatiShakti
If delay in FTA talks, GCC nations can join India-UAE trade deal
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Business Standard

Does China plus one strategy mean advantage India?

Gradual increase in labour costs in China has prompted companies to look for alternative destinations. Can India reap the benefits of its demographic dividend? Will it score over its SE Asian rivals?

Topics
China | Labour cost

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

India-GCC grouping expects to revive free trade agreement negotiations

ALSO READ

Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available for purchase in India: Specs, offers

Vedanta to pay out Rs 7,250 cr on second interim dividend at Rs 19.5/share

Will inclusion in labour code work or do gig workers need a special law?

China plus one: Low labour costs and growing workforce give India the edge

How to change biometric information in Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide

    • India’s robust GST collections clearly point towards one thing. That its economy is growing at a good pace. Global companies too are increasingly seeing India as an attractive investment destination. A series of developments in China over the last three decades, including the gradual increase in labour costs, have prompted companies to look for alternative destinations. And the recent lockdowns and protests are giving fresh impetus to China-Plus-One policy. So will India be able to reap the benefits of its demographic dividend? And, will it score over its Southeast Asian rivals? This podcast presents a picture

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:48 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .