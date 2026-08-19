Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchHDFC Bank 52 Week LowLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOJharkhand Govt Cancel 44 ExamsRIL JIO TariffShiprocket SharesGold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Companies / News / CtrlS raises ₹250 cr from entrepenuers Nikhil Kamath, Sreeram Reddy Vanga

CtrlS raises ₹250 cr from entrepenuers Nikhil Kamath, Sreeram Reddy Vanga

The capital will support CtrlS's infrastructure expansion and capacity build-out to meet growing enterprise and hyperscaler demand across India

Nikhil Kamath

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested ₹200 crore in CtrlS

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investor and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested ₹200 crore in CtrlS, one of India’s largest hyperscale data centre operators, alongside a ₹50 crore investment by entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga.
 
The capital will support CtrlS’s infrastructure expansion and capacity build-out to meet growing enterprise and hyperscaler demand across India, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and digital workloads accelerate.
 
Founded by Sridhar Pinnapureddy, CtrlS has emerged as a key player in India’s data centre industry, building and operating some of the country’s advanced hyperscale facilities. The company operates 19 data centres across nine key markets in India, with over 370 MW of capacity and 4.4 GW of projects at various stages of execution.
 
 
“We are delighted to welcome Nikhil Kamath and Sreeram Reddy Vanga as investors in CtrlS. Over the years, we have built CtrlS with a long-term vision of where India’s digital economy is headed and the digital infrastructure it will require. What excites me about this partnership is the alignment in that long-term vision. It gives us the ability to think bigger, move faster, and continue building datacenter platforms that will support India’s next phase of growth,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and chief executive officer, CtrlS Datacenters.
 
Over the years, the company has established itself as a partner to enterprises, cloud providers, financial institutions and government organisations, underpinned by uptime standards, operational capabilities and a focus on security and sustainability.

Also Read

DATA CENTRE

Misinformation being spread over Vizag data centres' water needs: Minister

gst, goods and services tax

Industry seeks input tax credit relief for data centres, GCCs, other biz

data centres

AI is getting cheaper to run, but powering its growth is getting pricier

underwater data centre

South Korea plans underwater data centre as AI boom strains land and power

Krishna Jonnalagadda, global chief technology officer, GE Vernova

Energy solutions will be crucial for data centres: Krishna Jonnalagaddapremium

 
“Every meaningful technology shift of the next decade, AI, cloud, and digital public infrastructure, runs on data centres. India is at an inflection point where the underlying infrastructure either keeps pace or becomes the bottleneck. CtrlS has spent years building the kind of depth that does not get assembled overnight. That is what made this an easy decision,” said Nikhil Kamath, investor and entrepreneur.
 
In June this year, CtrlS had raised ₹7,000 crore from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) at a valuation of $4.7 billion.
 
“India’s AI and cloud ambitions will require world-class digital infrastructure at scale. I am excited to be part of CtrlS’s next phase of growth and the broader digital infrastructure opportunity

More From This Section

Tata Sons

How Maharashtra charity law led to Tata Sons' first-ever AGM adjournment

KKR, XCL education, KKR & Co

KKR signs definitive agreement to acquire minority stake in BookMyShow

L&T Technology Services ltts

L&T Technology Services wins $75 million-plus deal from global tech firm

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons board meeting to take view on Chandra's exit letter soonpremium

Gautam Adani

Adani Enterprises targets Nifty crown after years of turmoil and scrutiny

Topics : zerodha Data centre Canada Pension Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 2:11 PM IST