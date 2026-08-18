Tata Sons board meeting to take view on Chandra's exit letter soon

Top legal luminaries are advising the group to find a resolution to the current impasse caused by a freeze on a key entity of Tata Trusts over alleged governance violation linked to perpetual membership. The meeting, likely this month, could take a view on Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s letter of August 12, stating that he would not offer himself for a third term, a source said. The board may reiterate its earlier stand that Chandra should get another term, the source added.

Since Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, was set up as a private company in 1917, it has never missed or adjourned any AGM, until now.

ALSO READ: Tata Sons' capital call: Listed giants find their own growth fuel While Chandrasekaran (Chandra as he’s known) and some other board members were present at the Bombay House headquarters for the AGM convened at 2.30 pm, many other directors, including Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director Noel Tata, joined the meeting virtually. It was adjourned soon after for lack of quorum as Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), a key Tata Trusts entity, was frozen earlier this year by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

The unprecedented development has intensified the already prevalent uncertainty in the organisation in relation to its leadership.

Chandra wrote to Tata Sons board members on August 12 that he would not offer himself for renewal when his second term as executive chairman ends on February 20, 2027. While the board of the principal shareholder Tata Trusts, chaired by Noel Tata, passed a resolution within a day, on August 13, to initiate a search for Chandra’s successor, Tata Sons has not met yet to discuss the matter. Chandra chairs the board of directors at Tata Sons.

The Tata Sons board, which was scheduled to meet in September, may now hold a meeting much earlier, according sources to privy to the matter. Other than Noel Tata, all directors have backed Chandra's third term earlier. After Tata Trusts passed a resolution last year to grant a third term to Chandra to ensure business consistency at a time when the group was foraying into new sectors, Noel Tata raised a red flag over certain companies' performance in a February board meeting. The matter has been on hold ever since.

Implication of adjournment

The much awaited Tata Sons AGM, which had Chandra’s renewal as a company director as part of the agenda, was being watched with interest. The possibility of voting by shareholders on renewal of Chandra’s directorship, due to retirement on rotation, had added to the complexity of the situation. In normal circumstances, renewal of directorship is a routine matter without voting coming into the picture.

Besides Chandra’s directorship, the AGM was supposed to have adopted accounts including payment of dividends to Tata Trusts and commissions to Tata Sons executives.

The Charity Commissioner’s freeze on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) came into effect in May 2026. The Maharashtra Public Trusts Act had been amended in September 2025, limiting the number of perpetual trustees to a fourth of the total. For compliance, two of the three perpetual trustees (late Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy Tata, Noel Tata and Jehangir HC Jehangir) will need to step down at SRTT and seek renomination with a tenure. In the absence of compliance, SRTT’s decision-making powers have been put on hold. According to Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, the two key trusts — SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) — must jointly nominate representatives for the AGM. With SRTT’s powers curbed, that was not possible and, therefore, the AGM had to be adjourned.

The proposed search for Chandra’s successor is also on hold for the same reason.

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