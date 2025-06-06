Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Manish Gupta named as new president, MD for Dell Technologies India

Manish Gupta named as new president, MD for Dell Technologies India

Gupta takes over from Alok Ohrie, who is leaving the company to concentrate on personal pursuits, the company said

DELL, DELL logo

He will report to Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China (APJC), Dell Technologies (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dell Technologies on Friday announced the appointment of Manish Gupta as president and managing director for India, effective immediately.

Gupta will lead the company's growth initiatives and drive sales in India, a company statement said.

He will report to Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China (APJC), Dell Technologies.

Gupta takes over from Alok Ohrie, who is leaving the company to concentrate on personal pursuits, the company said.

Gupta brings in over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, including over ten years in leadership positions at Dell Technologies.

Also Read

Imane Khelif

Imane Khelif Skips Eindhoven as Boxing Body Enforces Sex Verification

Indian markets

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex up 747 pts, Nifty tops 25k as investors cheer RBI rate cut

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry: 500 healthcare, social service workers get PR invite

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Gukesh defends well, but must pick battles wisely, says Viswanathan Anand

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

People of J-K stood against Pakistan's conspiracy: PM Modi in Katra

Before his current role, he headed global alliances, channel partnerships, and strategic planning for the APJC region. He has also held the position of vice president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group in India.

 

Upon his appointment, Gupta said: "India presents immense opportunities, with businesses striving to harness technology for agility and competitive advantage.

"With a talented team, a strong portfolio, and a culture of innovation, Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to empower customers on their digital transformation journey. I look forward to working with our customers and partners as they navigate change and drive an AI-powered future".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Namma Yatri

Namma Yatri hits 100 million rides, enables ₹1,600 cr driver earnings

battery lithium

Boson Cell leads India's march towards sustainable energy storage solutions

battery lithium

Boson Cell leads India's march towards sustainable energy storage solutions

battery lithium

Boson Cell leads India's march towards sustainable energy storage solutions

Oyo hotel

IPO-bound Oyo eyes doubling of revenue from company-serviced hotels by FY26

Topics : Dell Technologies Dell India president Japan IT services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon