Sensex (-0.19%)
65666.58 -128.15
Nifty (-0.15%)
19701.80 -30.00
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
41848.95 + 37.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6445.75 -9.90
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
43633.20 + 49.25
Heatmap

Niva Bupa seeks to have gross written premium of Rs 10,000 cr by FY27

Health insurance company says Tamil Nadu among markets where it is seeking growth

Niva Bupa

Photo: X @Niva_Bupa

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has said it expects to achieve a gross written premium (GWP) – an industry metric for total revenue – of Rs 10,000 crore by 2026-27, up from Rs 4,070 crore in 2022-23.

“In FY23, we had a gross written premium of Rs 4,070 crore and we expect it to cross Rs 10,000 crore by FY27, on an average of at least 28 per cent per annum. The three drivers of growth include digitisation, distribution and innovation,” said Nimish Agarwal, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company said that it is betting on markets like Tamil Nadu to drive its growth. “Over the last three years, the category has grown at 24 per cent and we were growing at around 49 per cent. During the April-to-September period, we have grown at around 40 per cent. Our existing market share was 8.2 per cent for FY23 and in the month of October we were at 9.2 per cent. So, we are growing,” said Agarwal.

Also Read: CCI approves acquisition of additional stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Niva Bupa (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance) hosted a symposium in Chennai to discuss the healthcare needs in the city and Tamil Nadu. The company said the symposium was organised to have a conversation on health insurance opportunities in the region.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, understanding the nuances of health insurance has never been more crucial. As of September 2023, the total health insurance business in India for the Financial Year 2024 reached an impressive Rs 58,974 crore,” said Ankur Kharbanda, Chief Distribution Officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance.
 
“Today's event marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to revolutionize health insurance accessibility. Recent data highlights that 65 per cent of health insurance purchases are initiated when an advisor reaches out to the consumer,” said Agarwal. The company said that it has 1072 offices nationwide and aims to achieve a GWP of Rs 5,000 crore by 2023-24.

Also Read

True North sells 20% stake in Niva Bupa to Bupa for Rs 2,700 crore

Table explaining health insurance plans offered by various companies

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

YouTube now offers high quality 1080p video on web for premium subscribers

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Reflects success: MoHRE as over 6.6 mn subscribe to Unemployment Insurance

Employees' State Insurance adds 1.8 million new members in September

Irdai issues exposure draft on EoM for insurers based on RRC suggestions

Insurers must curb product mis-selling: Insurance Ombudsman Delhi

I-T appellate tribunal rules in favour of HDFC Life in Rs 3K cr litigation

Topics : Health Insurance Insurance companies insurance premium

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon