Home / Companies / News / 'No paid leave or social security': Gig union slams Zomato CEO's claims

'No paid leave or social security': Gig union slams Zomato CEO's claims

Union questioned Zomato's earnings calculations and benefits, saying fuel costs, unpaid leave and limited insurance weakened claims of fair pay in the gig economy

zomato

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s defence of the company’s gig model has met with fresh pushback from Telengana delivery workers’ union, which termed the current working conditions as “not decent work”,  sharpening the debate over pay and benefits in India’s fast-growing quick commerce sector.
 
Goyal had posted on X, laying out a five-point statement explaining how delivery partners earn on Zomato and Blinkit, including an average hourly earning of ₹102 in 2025 (excluding tips) and a 10.9 per cent year-on-year rise. He said partners choose their hours, keep 100 per cent of customer tips, and are not pressured by 10-minute delivery promises into unsafe driving. Goyal also highlighted welfare benefits like insurance and pension support.  
 
 
However, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Association (TGPWA) directly challenged these claims, saying the reality for many riders is quite different. According to the union’s post on X, when costs such as fuel and maintenance are factored in, net earnings worked out to about ₹81 per hour, translating to roughly ₹21,000 a month for someone working 10 hours a day for 26 days. The union pointedly noted that delivery partners do not receive paid leave, social security coverage or guaranteed accident insurance, calling current conditions “not decent work.” 
 
The union also questioned how many orders actually get tipped, about 5 per cent on Zomato, suggesting that the extra income Goyal mentioned is limited. 

Worker associations across India, including those protesting the 10-minute delivery model, have been staging strikes and online actions over concerns about low pay, lack of standard labour protections and unsafe conditions. The Gig & Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) has backed walkouts and demanded formal minimum wage rates and statutory benefits for platform workers, according to HT Media report. 
 
Supporters of Goyal’s stance argue that gig roles are meant to be flexible side income options rather than formal jobs with traditional benefits, and note that many workers prefer the autonomy the model provides. Some industry figures have publicly backed the CEO’s claims. 
 
As the debate intensifies, questions around transparency, such as demands for platforms to publicly disclose detailed earnings data, are gaining traction. Independent critics have urged greater clarity so that gig work can be fairly compared with formal sector incomes. 
 

Topics : Zomato gig economy Gig economy in India informal workers workers

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

