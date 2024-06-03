Business Standard
Nokia, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya ink pact to partner on 5G, 6G research

The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also the Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

GSV, a central university, has been set up with an aim to provide multidisciplinary education, research, skilling, and executive education for transportation and logistics sectors. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Finnish telecom gearmaker Nokia on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) for carrying out joint research related to 5G/6G communications in the transportation and logistics sector.
Nokia and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a university under the Ministry of Railways, will collaborate on research opportunities in 5G/6G communications targeting air, land and sea transportation use cases, as well as standards development, smart factory/ automation, and AI/GenAI labs, a company statement said.
The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also the Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.
 
"This important collaboration has very significant potential to leverage advances in the telecommunications sector for the entire transportation and logistics sectors. This MoU further reinforces industry-driven approach of the university to proactively co-work with the industry stakeholders for a Viksit Bharat," Vaishnaw said.
GSV, a central university, has been set up with an aim to provide multidisciplinary education, research, skilling, and executive education for transportation and logistics sectors.
 

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

