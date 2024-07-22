Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jana SFB Q1 result: Net profit rises 89% to Rs 171 cr, NII up at Rs 610 cr

Amid the sluggish deposit growth in the system, the bank seems to have ducked the trend with a 41 per cent growth in the number

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

The overall capital adequacy as of June 30 stood at 19.3 per cent against 18.7 per cent in the year-ago period.| Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jana Small Finance Bank on Monday reported an 89 per cent jump in its post-tax net profit to Rs 171 crore for the April-June quarter.
The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The core net interest income grew to Rs 610 crore from Rs 462 crore in the year-ago period on the back of a 25 per cent growth in advances and a 0.4 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 8 per cent.
The non-interest income was flat at Rs 189 crore for the reporting quarter.
Amid the sluggish deposit growth in the system, the bank seems to have ducked the trend with a 41 per cent growth in the number.
Its gross non-performing assets ratio increased to 2.62 per cent in June against 2.11 per cent at the end of the preceding March quarter, which was attributed to seasonal and event-driven factors by its managing director and chief executive Ajay Kanwal.

More From This Section

UCO Bank Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 551 cr on improved NIMs

Shakti Pumps Q1 result: Net profit jumps to Rs 93 cr, revenue up four-fold

Uco Bank Q1 result: Net profit jumps 147% to Rs 551 cr, deposits rise 7.39%

Q1 results review: Early-bird net profit growth slowest in 7 quarters

Q1 result review: Outlook positive for IT companies, challenges persist

The overall capital adequacy as of June 30 stood at 19.3 per cent against 18.7 per cent in the year-ago period.
The bank scrip closed 3.53 per cent up at Rs 694.90 apiece on the BSE on Monday against a 0.13 per cent correction on the benchmark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

This bank stock has surged 55% in 4 days; zoomed 103% from listing day low

Jana SFB may apply for universal bank licence in next financial year

This recently listed small finance bank stock surges 20% on strong results

Jana Small Finance Q4 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 322 cr

Jana Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod to re-appoint Ajay Kanwal as MD & CEO

Topics : Jana Small Finance Bank Indian banking sector banks in india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon