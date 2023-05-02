close

NPCIL-NTPC joint venture to build 4,200 MW of nuclear power project

As per the earlier agreement signed on 27.4.2010, the equity holding pattern in Anushakti Vidhyut was to be 51% for NPCIL and 49% for NTPC

IANS Chennai
NTPC

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
The Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited, an atomic power joint venture between two power companies - Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and the NTPC Ltd - seems to be moving 13 years after the two signed an agreement but with a change.

The two companies - NPCIL, a nuclear power major and NTPC, a thermal power major - amended their earlier joint venture agreement on Monday into a 50:50 partnership.

As per the earlier agreement signed on 27.4.2010, the equity holding pattern in Anushakti Vidhyut was to be 51 per cent for NPCIL and 49 per cent for NTPC.

Initially, Anushakti Vidhyut shall develop two Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR) projects for a total capacity of 4,200 MW.

The two projects are: Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project 2x700 MW and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 4x700 MW, which were identified as a part of fleet mode nuclear projects.

India's atomic power major NPCIL had also signed a 74:26 joint venture agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and incorporated the Indianoil Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited on 6.11.2011.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NPCIL NTPC nuclear power

First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read
Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Hero Electric scooter
4 min read
