Business Standard

NTPC Group crosses 3GW of operational renewable energy capacity

The company now has 36 operational RE projects spread across 12 states with a cumulative capacity of 3,094 MW

Topics
NTPC | renewable energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC
State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said that the NTPC Group including joint ventures and arms crossed 3GW of operational renewable energy (RE) capacity.

The NTPC Group achieved this milestone with commissioning of first part capacity of 100 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan from 00:00 hours of December 20, 2022, a company statement said.

NTPC group had crossed 2 GW on June 24 this year with the commissioning of its 92 MW floating solar project at Kayamkulam, Kerala.

The company now has 36 operational RE projects spread across 12 states with a cumulative capacity of 3,094 MW.

The capacity includes the largest floating solar portfolio of 262 MW in the country with two largest floating solar PV (FSPV) projects located at Ramagundam in Telangana and Kaymkulam in Kerala.

NTPC has added 1,242 MW of renewable energy capacity in the current fiscal. As on date, a total of 4.8 GW capacity is under different stages of implementation and another 7.3 GW is under tendering.

Also, the company is committed to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by year 2032.

NTPC Group's overall installed and commercial capacity stands at 7,0824 MW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:06 IST

