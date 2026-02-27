Friday, February 27, 2026 | 09:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC pays power ministry ₹2,666.58 crore as second dividend for FY26

NTPC pays power ministry ₹2,666.58 crore as second dividend for FY26

A ceremonial cheque was handed over to Minister of Power Manohar Lal by company officials on February 25, NTPC said in a statement

NTPC

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:16 PM IST
State-owned electricity generator NTPC on Friday said it has paid the power ministry ₹2,666.58 crore in second interim dividend for FY26.

A ceremonial cheque was handed over to Minister of Power Manohar Lal by company officials on February 25, NTPC said in a statement.

"NTPC Ltd paid the second interim dividend of ₹2,666.58 crore on 25th February 2026 for the financial year 2025-26, being 27.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said.

This is the 33rd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend.

NTPC is India's largest power generation company, catering to the country's one-fourth of electricity demand.

 

The company operates more than 87 GW of installed capacity, with another 32 GW under construction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

