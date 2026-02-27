Nexa Studios may drive up to 30% of Nexa sales by FY31: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India ’s (MSIL) Nexa Studio dealerships currently account for about 8–10 per cent of total Nexa channel sales and are expected to contribute 25–30 per cent by 2030–31, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), said on Friday.

Nexa Studios were launched in August 2024 as a compact retail format, and the company has since expanded to 200 such dealerships out of a total 740-plus Nexa dealerships across over 530 cities. The broader Nexa network itself was launched in July 2015 as Maruti’s premium retail channel.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said the carmaker is currently producing around 2,000 electric cars a month for domestic sales and will maintain this level till July before expanding capacity, while recalibrating output monthly to manage strong demand.

“We are recalibrating our production every month due to high demand for certain models so that the waiting period for customer deliveries is as low as possible,” Banerjee said during a media roundtable. Referring to the company’s first electric SUV, he added, “The interest in the e-Vitara is really strong. We are getting 2,000–2,500 enquiries each day.”

Banerjee said that of Maruti’s total sales in 2024–25, around 30 per cent came through the Nexa channel, with the rest driven by the Arena network. Nexa Studios typically span about 1,200 square feet, compared to regular Nexa showrooms that cover 4,000–5,000 square feet. On Friday, Banerjee inaugurated the 200th Nexa Studio dealership.

The Arena network has over 3,400 dealerships across nearly 2,900 cities. Overall, Maruti’s domestic retail footprint stands at more than 4,520 dealerships across over 2,900 cities.

To support its electric vehicle rollout, the company has installed fast chargers at almost all Nexa dealerships. In cities where fast chargers could not be installed at showrooms due to power distribution constraints, the chargers have been set up at workshops. “The idea is to give comfort to the customer that he or she has a fast charger in the city for his or her car,” Banerjee said.

The company’s first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, has seen strong early traction, prompting the automaker to closely manage production while preparing to scale up output in the coming months.