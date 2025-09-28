Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NTPC to appoint consultant for overseas uranium mine identification

NTPC to appoint consultant for overseas uranium mine identification

The move will be part of the company's plan to secure raw material for its future nuclear projects to be set up on individual basis

NTPC Limited, NTPC

Uranium, a naturally occurring metallic element, is used as fuel to power nuclear projects.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NTPC will appoint a consultant to identify uranium mines overseas after signing a formal agreement with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), a company official said.

The move will be part of the company's plan to secure raw material for its future nuclear projects to be set up on individual basis.

At present, NTPC is setting up a nuclear project in a joint venture (JV) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) in Rajasthan at an investment of about Rs 42,000 crore. While NTPC has 49 per cent stake in ASHVINI, NPCIL has majority 51 per cent shareholding.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 4x700 MW Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) being set up by JV entity Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASHVINI) at Banswara.

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh recently shared plans of setting up individual nuclear projects.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, September 26, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 26: Pharma, IT, auto, Polycab, Rites, Eternal

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC plans overseas uranium buys to secure fuel for future nuclear projects

NTPC

HSBC upgrades NTPC to 'Buy' on multiple growth levers, lifts target to ₹400

dividend stocks today

Dividend stocks: Oil India, NTPC, ONGC, 60 others to remain in focus today

RITES new logo

RITES share price jumps 5% on securing deal worth ₹25-crore from NTPC

He said his company is collaborating with various nuclear technology providers and state governments to set up projects on its own.

Uranium, a naturally occurring metallic element, is used as fuel to power nuclear projects.

Speaking to PTI, a company official said, "We are in the process of signing the JV agreement Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) for joint techno-commercial due diligence of overseas uranium assets. It has gone for approval to the board. Then we will award contract for consultancy."  There will be a consultant who will advise on the locations for the uranium mines, he said, adding that a call will be taken on acquiring these assets accordingly.

Parameters like amount of reserves, logistics cost among others will also be evaluated, the official said.

NTPC board had earlier approved a draft MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) for joint techno-commercial due diligence of overseas uranium assets.

Uranium, a naturally occurring metallic element, is used as fuel to power nuclear projects.

Established as a thermal-based power generator in 1975, NTPC Ltd (erstwhile National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd), has been increasing its capacity while diversifying into new modes of energy generation.

At present, the country's largest power generator has an installed capacity of 83,863 MW at group-level based on fuel sources like coal, gas/liquid fuel, hydro, and solar, according to the NTPC website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pharma medicine drugs

Glenmark, Zydus recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

real estate, realty firms

Panchshil Realty buys Capgemini's Thane Knowledge Park for ₹550 crore

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's Dubai unit faces DFSA curbs, barred from onboarding new clients

Alina Kisina, chief executive officer (CEO), Borzo

Borzo eyes group-level profitability by FY26, says CEO Alina Kisinapremium

Anil Chadha

ITC Hotels bets on upper upscale and mid-scale growth over luxurypremium

Topics : NTPC uranium Uranium deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon