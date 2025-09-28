Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Glenmark, Zydus recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

Glenmark, Zydus recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

The drugmakers are voluntarily recalling affected lots in the American market, the US health regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report

pharma medicine drugs

New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, initiated the Class II nationwide recall on September 17.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic drugmakers Glenmark, Granules India, Sun Pharma, Zydus and Unichem are recalling products in the US market for various manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The drugmakers are voluntarily recalling affected lots in the American market, the US health regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report.

A US-based subsidiary of the Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling 13,824 Azelaic Acid Gel tubes produced at the company's Goa plant due to "CGMP deviations" following market complaints received for gritty texture, USFDA said.

New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, initiated the Class II nationwide recall on September 17.

 

As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Nifty Pharma down 2.5% as Trump slaps 100% import tariffs; impact decoded

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Why Nomura continues to back Glenmark Pharma; Retains 'Buy'; Find out here

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark Pharma signs $18 mn deal with Hengrui for cancer therapy drug

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark gains 3% on $700 mn upfront payment from AbbVie licensing deal

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Glenmark Pharma shares rise as arm receives an upfront payment of $700 mn

Hyderabad-based Granules India is recalling over 49,000 bottles of Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate Monohydrate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate, extended-release capsules in multiple strengths due to "failed impurities/degradation specifications", USFDA said.

The US-based arm of the company issued the Class III recall on August 28.

As per the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".

The US health regulator stated that a US-based subsidiary of the drug major Sun Pharma is recalling 1,870 kits of renal imaging agent.

The Class II recall announced on September 3 is due to the failed dissolution specifications, it added.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, a unit of Ahmedabad-based drugmaker, is recalling 8,784 bottles of antiviral drug Entecavir tablets, due to "failed impurity/ degradation specifications," USFDA stated.

The company initiated the Class II recall on September 4.

Another drug firm Unichem Pharmaceuticals USA Inc is recalling 230 90-count bottles for label mix-up, USFDA said.

The East Brunswick-based firm issued the Class I recall on August 27, it added.

India has the highest number of USFDA-compliant pharmaceutical plants outside of the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate, realty firms

Panchshil Realty buys Capgemini's Thane Knowledge Park for ₹550 crore

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's Dubai unit faces DFSA curbs, barred from onboarding new clients

Alina Kisina, chief executive officer (CEO), Borzo

Borzo eyes group-level profitability by FY26, says CEO Alina Kisinapremium

Anil Chadha

ITC Hotels bets on upper upscale and mid-scale growth over luxurypremium

JSW Steel

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Zydus Pharmaceuticals USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon