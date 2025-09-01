Monday, September 01, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RITES share price jumps 5% on securing deal worth ₹25-crore from NTPC

RITES share price jumps 5% on securing deal worth ₹25-crore from NTPC

RITES share price gained after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹25.30 crore from NTPC.

RITES logo

RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RITES share price: State-owned RITES share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, September 1, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 4.64 per cent to an intraday high of ₹255.50 per share.
 
Around 12:05 PM, RITES share price was trading 3.79 per cent higher at ₹253.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.40 per cent higher at 80,125.01 levels.
 

Why did RITES share price rise in trade today?

 
RITES share price gained after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹25.30 crore from NTPC.
 
In an exchange filing, RITES said, “We are pleased to inform you that RITES has received Letter of Award from NTPC Limited for “Biennial MGR Mega Contract for S&T Maintenance, Track Maintenance, MGR operation & DU handling at NTPC Mouda Super Thermal Power Project.” 
 
 
According to RITES, the company has bagged a biennial MGR mega contract for S&T maintenance, track maintenance, MGR operations, and DU handling at NTPC’s Mouda Super Thermal Power Project.

The order is expected to be executed in 24 months, RITES revealed, in a statement. 

RITES Q1 results

 
RITES reported consolidated operating revenue of ₹490 crore in Q1FY26 (excluding other income), compared to ₹486 crore in Q1FY25, marking a marginal 0.8 per cent rise. Total revenue came in at ₹512 crore versus ₹508 crore a year ago. Ebitda stood at ₹117 crore with a margin of 23.8 per cent, while PAT was ₹91 crore with a margin of 17.8 per cent, reflecting growth of 7.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. The steady performance was driven by improved execution efficiency in key consultancy projects, strong operational focus, and the addition of leased locomotives, the company said.
 
On Q1 show, Rahul Mithal, chairman and managing director, RITES Limited, said, “The results have been flat, underscoring the need for expeditious execution, with our Order Book being young; having secured about 300 orders totalling to ₹3500 crore in the last 2 quarters of FY25.” 
 

RITES dividend 

 
The Board of Directors of RITES declared the interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share amounting ₹62.5 crore. 
 

RITES order book 

 
The company has secured more than 150 orders (including extension of works) worth more than ₹451 crore in Q1FY26, thereby achieving the order book of ₹8,790 crore as on June 30, 2025. 
 

RITES outlook 

 
On the outlook, Mithal said, “While maintaining the trend of now more than 1 order a day, concerted efforts will be made for steady sequential growth, aiming for a substantial improvement over last year.” 
 

About RITES 

 
RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. 
 
The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East region.  
 
RITES share’s 52-week high is ₹383.85 while its 52-week low is ₹192.30 per share. 
 
The market capitalisation of RITES is ₹12,240.98 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

