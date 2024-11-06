Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Nxtra to invest Rs 5,000 cr to double its capacity to 400 MW in three years

Nxtra to invest Rs 5,000 cr to double its capacity to 400 MW in three years

In line with its mission to build future-ready data centre infrastructure that is intelligent by design and sustainable, Nxtra has deployed AI in its data centres to drive operational excellence

Nxtra Airtel

Mumbai Data Center Park (Image: nxtra.in)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Nxtra by Airtel, one of India's leading data centre companies, plans to invest approximately Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years to double its capacity to around 400 megawatts, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
 
"We are looking to invest around Rs 5,000 crore in the next three years to expand our capacity to 400 MW," said Ashish Arora, chief executive officer of Nxtra.
 
In line with its mission to build future-ready data centre infrastructure that is intelligent by design and sustainable, Nxtra has deployed artificial intelligence (AI) in its data centres to drive operational excellence.
 
 
With this, Nxtra by Airtel has become the first data centre in India to leverage AI to create advanced, digitised facilities, engineered to enable smart capabilities such as predictive maintenance, enhanced operational and energy efficiency, streamlined automation of operations, and optimised capital expenditure utilisation.
 
The deployment uses the AI-powered SmartSense platform from Ecolibrium, a leading AI expert in the infrastructure industry. Nxtra initially implemented the AI technology at its Chennai data centre and will now extend these capabilities across all its core data centres. This deployment aims to achieve key efficiency milestones, including a 10 per cent increase in asset life, a 10 per cent reduction in non-IT power consumption, a 15 per cent improvement in equipment performance, and a 25 per cent boost in productivity.
 
“As a brand, we are continually integrating newer ways to build future-ready and sustainable data centres with a vision to deliver superior customer experiences. In line with this, we have been at the forefront of building modern data centres that leverage automation and advanced technological capabilities. The partnership with Ecolibrium and the integration of AI into the core of our data centres is a crucial step forward, advancing our energy efficiency and overall performance," Arora said.

Nxtra by Airtel offers India’s largest network of intelligent and sustainable data centres across over 120 locations, catering to leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and government bodies. Nxtra has committed to becoming net-zero by 2031 through multiple initiatives, including increased green energy adoption, energy-efficient infrastructure and processes, and the implementation of sustainable business practices.
 
Chintan Soni, chief executive officer of Ecolibrium, said, “Today, our AI/ML platform is operational at over 500 sites worldwide, providing real-time, data-driven insights across industries such as real estate and manufacturing. In this first-of-its-kind collaboration with Nxtra, we are bringing our 12 years of expertise to revolutionise data centre operations through cutting-edge AI technology. Nxtra has made commendable progress in building environmentally friendly digital infrastructure, and by combining this with our expertise in AI and engineering, we are confident that together we can help them maintain high standards of operational and energy efficiency.”
 

