Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Vistara merger: Air India deploys additional resources to help passengers

Vistara merger: Air India deploys additional resources to help passengers

Also, Vistara aircraft will be identified by a special four-digit Air India code beginning with the digit '2'

Vistara flight plane

There will be "customer support staff wearing 'How may I assist you?' Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts for support", the official added | file image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India has deployed additional resources, including help desk kiosks, at touch points and airports to ensure a smooth experience for Vistara passengers post its merger with the airline next week, an official said on Wednesday.

Full-service carriers -- Air India and Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines -- set to be merged on November 11. Post-merger, the routes and schedule operated by Vistara and the Vistara in-flight experience will remain the same.

Also, Vistara aircraft will be identified by a special four-digit Air India code beginning with the digit '2'.

The official in the know said Air India deployed additional resources across touch points in India, including help desk kiosks, at the curbside before terminal entry at hubs and metro city airports.

 

There will be "customer support staff wearing 'How may I assist you?' Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts for support", the official added.

In due course, Vistara airport ticketing offices and check-in terminals will become that of Air India.

More From This Section

Swift Dzire

Maruti Suzuki looks to enhance exports with upcoming new Dzire sedan

bajaj finance logo

IFC commits $400 mn to Bajaj Finance to help boost finance, empower women

christian

SAP to 'over proportionally' invest, hire in India: CEO Christian Klein

36 Raymond and 30 Color Plus stores have been redesigned; a concierge service introduced for better customer experience

Raymond Lifestyle Q2 results: Profit slides 70%, revenue at Rs 1,708 cr

Larsen & Toubro

L&T to acquire 21% stake in E2E Networks in two-part Rs 1,406 crore deal

Over the last few months, 2,70,000 customers who had booked Vistara flights have been migrated to Air India, and more than 4.5 million Vistara loyalty programme members are being migrated to Air India's loyalty programme.

There are concerns in certain quarters on whether Vistara passengers will continue to get the same services post-merger as Air India, which is in the transformation phase, has been facing certain service issues in recent times.

The Tata Group-owned Air India has emphasised that the Vistara experience will remain post-merger.

The integrated entity will have a fleet of more than 200 planes, offering connectivity to 90 domestic and international destinations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vistara flight plane

Air India merger: What happens to Vistara credit cards, rewards, benefits

Air India

Ammunition cartridges found in seat pocket of Dubai-Delhi Air India flight

Air India

Air India to deploy A350 planes on ultra-long-haul routes for Delhi-NY

Air India

Air India cancels 60 India-US flights in Nov-Dec citing aircraft shortage

Air India

Air India's Delhi-Indore-Mumbai flight gets hoax bomb threat; FIR lodged

Topics : Air India Vistara Air passenger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon