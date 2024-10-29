Business Standard
Airtel expects SIM consolidation to stabilise in next 2 qtrs: Gopal Vittal

Incumbent CEO Vittal to take up some roles of Bharti Enterprise Chairman Sunil Mittal

Gopal Vittal, Gopal

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel (Photo: PTI)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Bharti Airtel has seen a limited amount of SIM consolidation, and the trend is expected to stabilise over the next two quarters, Airtel Managing Director Gopal Vittal said on Tuesday during a post-results call with analysts. Vittal also suggested another round of tariff hikes to raise the return on capital employed (RoCE) for the sector.
 
“As we've seen in the past, these trends normalise over two quarters, and we've already seen that normalisation happen. Through October, we've already seen a trend of reversal with customer additions. We added 4.2 million smartphone customers in the quarter. Postpaid net additions remained steady at about 0.8 million," Vittal said.
 
 
The industry-wide tariff hikes in July affected Airtel's subscriber numbers in the second quarter (July-September) of FY25, with the customer base in India reducing by 2 million to 407 million at September-end. This was lower than market leader Jio’s loss of 10.9 million subscribers in Q2. Airtel’s monthly churn increased to 3.2 per cent, higher than Jio’s 2.8 per cent.
 
Vittal also pointed out that RoCE remained low at 11.2 per cent and that further tariff repair remains the only way to improve it.
 
Airtel’s net profit in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25 rose 168 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,593 crore, up from Rs 1,340 crore in the same period a year ago, as a result of higher telecom tariffs imposed in early July.
 
The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu), a key performance metric for telecom firms, rose 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 233, up from Rs 203 in Q2FY24. As a result of the tariff hike, it shot up by 10.6 per cent sequentially, from Rs 211 in Q1. Airtel’s Arpu is the highest in the industry, beating Jio’s Rs 191.5 and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 146 (as last reported by both companies).

Organisational rejig
 
The 'strategic succession' plan announced by the telco on Monday is 'well thought out' and aims to bring a new crop of younger leaders into key positions to run the India operations, Vittal said. A day prior, the company announced that current Chief Operations Officer (COO) Shashwat Sharma will take over as the next Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from January 1, 2026, while incumbent Gopal Vittal will become vice-chairman.
 
On Tuesday, Vittal said he will also take up some of the roles that Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal currently holds across the group, “specifically driving synergy on procurement, digital, talent, and network strategy.” "We believe this would add capacity to the group. I will spend time scaling some of our incubation and growth areas: digital services, financial services, and data centres. I will also provide broader oversight across our overseas operations," Vittal said.
 
He will also continue as the deputy chair of GSMA, the premier global association of the mobile industry, with over 1,200 members.
 
Airtel has instituted other changes in senior leadership, decoupling DTH from the converged entertainment category and separating Customer Experience into a standalone function. To be in place by April 1, 2025, these officials will report to the new CEO.
 

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

