Nykaa appoints Santosh Desai as independent director on its board

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) announced the appointment of Santosh Desai as an Independent Director on its board, effective July 15, 2024, for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Desai served as the CEO of Future Brands for nearly 17 years. He has also served as the president of McCann, one of India’s premier advertising agencies.

He is at present serving on the boards of Think9 Consumer Technologies, Dainik Jagran Group, and Breakthrough. He is also a member of the governing councils of Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad and Praxis Business School, Kolkata. He has earlier served on the boards of ING Vysya Bank and Oxfam India.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder, and CEO, Nykaa, said, “Santosh’s experience in understanding the interwoven relationship between culture and brands has helped build several iconic brands. We are confident that Santosh’s strategic guidance will help steer our vision to propel Nykaa’s brand equity and bolster our existing bouquet of brands for long-term global success.”

Commenting on his appointment, Santosh Desai said, “Nykaa has driven a transformative change in the beauty and lifestyle landscape in India with its customer-centric approach to retail. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of this dynamic organisation, leveraging my experience in brand strategy and advertising to help shape its highly promising future.”

Nykaa’s current board of directors comprises 10 members.