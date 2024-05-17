Now, Samsung Care Plus plans offer two claims in a year for these damages

Samsung India on May 17 expanded the benefits that it offers under the Care Plus programme. The company announced that customers eligible for the programme can now make two claims per year for screen and accidental/liquid damages. According to Samsung, this program provides 100 per cent coverage without depreciation and offers walk-in and pick-up and drop facilities for claims. Below are the details:

Samsung Care Plus: What is it?

Samsung Care+ is essentially an extended warranty cum insurance programme for Samsung’s Galaxy devices, including smartphones, tablets, watches, and notebooks. In this programme, Samsung offers extended protection beyond what gets covered under the device’s standard warranty. With Care+, Samsung offers four different protection plans starting at Rs 399 onwards. These plans are:

Extended Warranty plan: Covers technical and mechanical failure for one year

Screen Protection plan: Covers screen front damage for one year

Accidental damage and liquid damage plan: Covers accidental front and back screen damage, also liquid damage for one year

Comprehensive Protection plan: Covers accidental physical damage, liquid damage, screen damage and technical and mechanical failure for two years

The prices of the plan vary depending on the type of device.

Samsung Care Plus: What is new

With the updated Samsung Care Plus programme, the company is offering two claims per year on screen protection plan, and accidental damage and liquid damage plan. Samsung said that the claiming process of these benefits will not require any documentation and customers would also be able to track the status of their claim or repairs.

Samsung Care Plus: How to purchase

The Samsung Care Plus plans can be bought alongside a new device, when purchasing a Galaxy device from Samsung’s official website. For customers purchasing Galaxy devices from other stores, they can choose and purchase a Samsung Care Plus plan from Samsung’s website. Moreover, these plans are available from Samsung Experience store and also from My Galaxy app on Galaxy devices.