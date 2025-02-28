Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Green crosses 12GW renewable capacity, added 275 MW solar project

Adani Green crosses 12GW renewable capacity, added 275 MW solar project

According to the statement, with the commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Ltd is the first and only renewable energy company in India to reach this landmark

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Friday said its total operational renewable energy generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW with the commissioning of an additional 275 MW of solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

"Adani Green Energy Twenty Five A Ltd, wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company has operationalized an incremental 275 MW of solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat," a regulatory filing said.

According to the statement, with the commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided on February 27, 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from February 28, 2025, it added.

 

According to a company statement, AGEL, India's largest renewable energy (RE) company has surpassed a record 12,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio.

Also Read

Adani

Adani Group to invest $18 billion in various projects across Assam, MP

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Energy arm bags 1250 MW pumped hydro storage project from UPPCL

Adani

Adani Power share jumps 10% on heavy volume; other Group stocks rise too

Smallcap company, Jyoti Structures, bags Rs 389-cr order from Adani Energy

Smallcap company, Jyoti Structures, bags Rs 389-cr order from Adani Energy

Modi, Mohan Yadav

MPGIS 2025: Talks underway on setting up Deregulation Commission, says PM

AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to reach this landmark.

AGEL's 12,258.1 MW portfolio consists of 8,347.5 MW solar, 1,651 MW wind and 2,259.6 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The milestone underscores AGEL's commitment to deliver 50,000 MW of clean, affordable and reliable power by 2030.

The 12,258.1 MW operational portfolio will power more than 6.2 million homes and avoid about 22.64 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The emissions avoided were equivalent to carbon sequestrated by 1,078 million trees, the company said.

The company said that its over 12GW RE capacity represents about 10 per cent of India's installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity and is contributing over 13 per cent of India's utility-scale solar installations.

Adani Green Energy is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren waste land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat.

Built across 538 sq kms, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city. Once complete, it will be the planet's largest power plant across all energy sources.

AGEL has operationalized cumulative capacity of 2,824.1 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric sells 25,000 units in February, grabs 28% market share

Angel One

Angel One says it is investigating security breach, assessing impact

TTK Prestige CEO Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan

TTK Prestige to grow stores by 30% in 4 years, says CEO Vijayaraghavan

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon launches drug Liraglutide for diabetes, Biolide for obesity in UK

New India Cooperative bank

EOW arrests son of absconding businessman in New India Coop Bank fraud case

Topics : Adani Group Adani Adani Green Energy Adani Enterprises Adani Green Adani Group's solar capacity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon