Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric unveils 'Bharat' battery cell, promises faster charging

Ola Electric unveils 'Bharat' battery cell, promises faster charging

The Bengaluru-headquartered electric vehicle manufacturer was awarded 20 Gigawatt hours (GWh) out of the 50 GWh allocated under the PLI scheme

Ola electric

Photo: Shutterstock

Nitin Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric, a winner of the Centre's flagship Rs 18,100 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemical cells (ACC), unveiled the “Bharat” battery cell — an indigenous 4680 cell developed in-house — on Thursday.

Claiming over 70 patents related to this technology, Ola Electric’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said, “We didn’t import the tech, we built it ourselves.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the Ola Electric Sankalp 2024 event, Aggarwal detailed the company’s plan to revolutionise energy in India. The phased approach begins with 5 GWh cell manufacturing in 2024, scaling up to 20 GWh by 2026, and aiming for 100 GWh by 2030. He also announced that Ola Electric plans to start integrating the 4680 cell into its products by April 2025.

The Bengaluru-headquartered electric vehicle manufacturer was awarded 20 Gigawatt hours (GWh) out of the 50 GWh allocated under the PLI scheme. Other recipients include ACC Energy Storage and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage.

The company has also informed the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), the nodal ministry for the ACC PLI, that it has already completed pilot production of approximately 10,000 cells, senior officials told Business Standard.

The ACC PLI scheme aims to achieve self-reliance in battery technology for India’s electric vehicle industry. Industry estimates suggest that the battery accounts for 30-50 per cent of the cost of an electric two-wheeler, depending on the capacity and chemistry of the battery. By sourcing indigenous cells, the cost of EVs is expected to decrease, making them more affordable.

The “Bharat” cell boasts impressive performance characteristics, offering five times more energy density than the 2170 cells currently used in Ola’s scooters. It also promises faster charging times, contributing to a more convenient user experience, the company claims.

More From This Section

Brian Niccol

Starbucks' new CEO Brian Niccol to get $23 million in annual equity awards

Ola Cabs Rebranded

Ola Cabs rebranded to Ola Consumer, CEO Aggarwal launches loyalty program

Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Max Life Insurance

New surrender norms may chip away at Max Life Insurance's VNB margins

PNB, punjab national bank

Committed to amicable resolution with Karnataka govt: Punjab National Bank

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo aims to increase women pilots in workforce to over 1,000 in 1 year


The company’s GigaFactory is being constructed in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu in phases, with Phase 1 targeting a 5 GWh capacity.

Also Read

Ola Electric Roadster bike

Ola Electric rolls out 'Roadster' E-bikes, prices start from Rs 74,999

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal announces launch of 3 motorbike variants

ola electric two wheeler ev

Ola Electric Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 347 cr, hurt by price cuts

Ola electric

Ola Electric Mobility rises 20% on debut on electric vehicle optimism

Ola Electrics

Ola Electric's shares surge 10% in debut trade, valuing company at $4.4 bn

Topics : Ola electric vehicles Ola

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon