Business Standard
Committed to amicable resolution with Karnataka govt: Punjab National Bank

One incident involved PNB's Rajajinagar branch, where the Karnataka State Industrial Board had fixed deposits of approximately Rs 25 crore, but PNB released only Rs 13 crore on maturity

PNB, punjab national bank

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Harsh Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said that it is committed to an amicable resolution of the matter and is in discussions with the government of Karnataka.

Reacting to the circular issued by the Karnataka government regarding the closure of accounts held by state government departments and other institutions, PNB said, “As the matter is currently sub judice, it would not be prudent to make any specific comments. However, the bank is committed to an amicable resolution and is in discussion with the government of Karnataka.”
On Wednesday, the Karnataka government issued an order directing all state government departments, including public sector units, boards, corporations, local bodies, and universities, to immediately withdraw deposits from SBI and PNB and cease transactions with these institutions. The circular requires these entities to confirm compliance by September 20.

One incident involved PNB’s Rajajinagar branch, where the Karnataka State Industrial Board had fixed deposits of approximately Rs 25 crore, but PNB released only Rs 13 crore on maturity, citing pending court cases.

The other case related to the erstwhile State Bank of Mysore (which was merged with SBI in 2017), where the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had a fixed deposit of approximately Rs 10 crore. The state government alleged that before the maturity of the deposit, the funds were adjusted against loans taken by a private company based on forged documents.

The circular, dated August 12, was signed by PC Jaffer, secretary in the finance department, citing two separate incidents involving these public sector banks as the reason for the action.

“It is informed through this circular that the state government's departments, public sector units, corporations, boards, local bodies, universities, and other institutions should withdraw all the deposits/investments made in all the branches of SBI and PNB, and no deposits/investments should be made in future,” the circular added.

" As the matter is currently subjudice, we are unable to provide any specific comments at this time. However, we remain in ongoing discussions with the Government of Karnataka to resolve the issue amicably," the SBI stated. 

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

