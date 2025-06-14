Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBI books Supertech, officials for Rs 126 cr bank fraud, raids premises

CBI books Supertech, officials for Rs 126 cr bank fraud, raids premises

The case was filed based on a written complaint by IDBI Bank Ltd; the CBI conducted searches at five official and residential premises linked to the accused in Noida and Ghaziabad

Supertech Eco Village 2

The CBI also conducted searches at five official and residential premises linked to the accused in Noida and Ghaziabad. | (Representational Photo: Zricks)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against real estate firm Supertech Limited, its promoters, directors, and unknown bank officials for allegedly cheating IDBI Bank to the tune of Rs 126.07 crore. 
 
The case was filed on a written complaint by IDBI Bank Ltd., alleging that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate funds sanctioned by the bank. It was further alleged that the borrowers submitted forged documents to get the funds released. The account was later declared fraudulent, and the borrowers were labelled wilful defaulters for causing a wrongful loss to the bank.
 
 
The CBI also conducted searches at five official and residential premises linked to the accused in Noida and Ghaziabad. During the operation, the agency recovered incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs 28.50 lakh from the residence of one of the directors. The searches are still underway, according to officials.
 
According to the CBI, the accused named in the FIR include Ram Kishor Arora (promoter & managing director), Sangita Arora (whole-time director), Mohit Arora (whole-time director & promoter), and Parul Arora (whole-time director), all residing in Sector-36, Noida. 
 
Other individuals named are Vikas Kansal, Anil Kumar Jain and Pradeep Kumar, whole-time directors residing in Sector-93A, Noida; Anil Kumar Sharma, whole-time director from Rajender Nagar, Sahibabad. The company, Supertech Limited, headquartered at Supertech E-Square, Sector-96, Noida, has also been named in the FIR.
 
The CBI stated that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared in due course. This action is part of the investigating

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

