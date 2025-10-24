Friday, October 24, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / OPaL plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via 5-year bonds on Tuesday

OPaL plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via 5-year bonds on Tuesday

The issuance is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from ONGC

bonds

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL), a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue on Tuesday.
 
The base issue size is Rs 200 crore, with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 800 crore. The NCDs have a tenor of five years, maturing on October 30, 2030. The pay-in and allotment date is scheduled for October 30, 2025.
 
The issuance is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from ONGC.
 
The issue has received a credit rating of AAA (CE)/Stable from both CRISIL and ICRA. The bonds carry an annual interest payment (IP) and will be offered through a closed bidding process under a uniform allocation method. The minimum application size is Rs 1 lakh and in multiples of Rs 1 lakh thereafter.
 
 
OPaL previously tapped the bond market 15 months ago by raising funds via three-year bonds.

Also Read

OnlyFans

OnlyFans beats Apple, Meta, Nvidia with $37.6 mn revenue per employee

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Q2FY26 results: Profit up 14% at ₹1,437.2 cr, revenue jumps 10%

Unicorn India Ventures, UIV, Fund III, venture capital, startup funding, Bhaskar Majumdar, deep-tech, semiconductor startups, defence tech, space tech, Indian startups, investment fund, venture funding India

Unicorn India Ventures to close ₹1,200 cr Fund III by December 2025

Aeroplane

Airlines to operate 26,495 weekly domestic flights in winter schedule

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

NDA won't make Nitish Kumar Bihar CM if it returns to power: Tejashwi

 
Indian corporates raised over Rs 5.47 trillion through bonds in the domestic debt capital market during the first half of the current financial year (H1FY26). While fundraising was robust in Q1FY26, with Rs 3.44 trillion raised amid lower yields, activity slowed in Q2FY26, with Rs 2.03 trillion mobilised as yields hardened due to global and domestic factors.
 
That said, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) adopting a dovish stance, and banks likely to re-enter the bond market after remaining largely absent in Q1 and Q2, and investor appetite staying strong for short- to medium-term maturities, Q3FY26 is expected to see a notable revival in primary market activity, setting the stage for a stronger second half of the financial year, bond market experts said.
   

More From This Section

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip makes a case for advance bookings with month-long value campaignpremium

hospitality, hotels

ITC Hotels launches Epiq Collection, aims for 1,000 premium keys

Deepinder Goyal delivering Pure Veg food, zomato pure veg

Deepinder Goyal backs longevity research with $25 mn personal investment

Ikea

Ikea India expands Pune footprint with 37,000 sq ft retail lease

Blackstone

Blackstone to invest ₹6,200 crore for 9.99% stake in Federal Bank

Topics : OPaL Bonds NCDs ONGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon