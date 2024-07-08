Food inflation, commodity prices remain a challenge: Nestle India

Food inflation coupled with volatile commodity prices remain the major challenges that packaged foods major Nestle India will face in the coming time, it said during the 65th annual general meeting held on Monday.

“Food inflation continues to remain fairly high—almost double of headline overall inflation in the country. This leads to increasing spending on staples like rice, wheat, oil, and other such commodities and leaves little money for discretionary expenses. This is a challenge that we face, also in the context of fairly rampant unemployment,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, told shareholders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The huge volatility in commodity prices also influences our plans as it has a direct impact on the equation of costs and revenue that we generate. However, our focus has been on penetration-led volume growth and it will be a long-term pillar for growth of the core category of the company,” he added.

Talking about the roadmap ahead for the company, Narayanan said that the company’s joint venture with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, its petcare business, and the launch of its premium coffee brand Nespresso will be a special focus and will be the new pillars of growth for the maker of KitKat chocolates and Maggi noodles.

The company’s petcare business has a market share of less than five per cent currently.

The company, which had announced an investment of Rs 7,500 crore from 2020-2025, said that it has spent Rs 3,963 crore from the earmarked fund until March 31, 2024, and will be utilising the remaining Rs 3,537 crore until June 30, 2026.

“Capacity creation, distribution, and new portfolio expansion will be the primary drivers of asset intensity, and the overall growth and profitability of the company,” he added.

Talking about the toddler segment, which saw the introduction of the Gerber brand, Narayanan said it is an extension of the baby food and formula segment, and has recorded strong double-digit growth.

This comes in light of allegations of Nestle adding sugar and honey to its infant milk and cereal range sold in low and middle-income countries, made by Swiss NGO Public Eye.

The e-commerce business of the company has been one of its fastest-growing, contributing to 6.8 per cent of total sales, of which almost a third—2.1 per cent—now comes from quick commerce.

“This is the fastest-growing segment of the e-commerce business and is growing faster than the mainstream, traditional players,” he said.

Nestle India continues to hold a number one or number two market position in most categories, he informed, while adding that it is the market leader in instant noodles, instant coffee, white wafer chocolates, infant formula, and cereal products.

The company also declared a total dividend of Rs 11.25 per equity share, which includes an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share and a final dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share. The total payment of Rs 11.25 will be made to the shareholders on August 6, 2024.