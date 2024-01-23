Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Optiemus-Corning JV to set up Rs 1K cr glass manufacturing unit in TN

The company plans to manufacture front-cover glass with extensive processes in India and supply to display panel makers and mobile manufacturers in the country

Optiemus Infracom acquires brick &amp; mortar mobile seller UniverCell

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited (BIG TECH), a joint venture between Optiemus Infracom Ltd and Corning International Corporation, is set to establish a new facility for the production of cover glass manufacturing project at SIPCOT Pillaipakkam, Kanchipuram District. This may see an investment of Rs 1,003 crore with potential employment for 840 people.

The company plans to manufacture front-cover glass with extensive processes in India and supply to display panel makers and mobile manufacturers in the country – adding value, employment as well as bringing precision glass-processing technology for the first time to India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Corning International, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York with 172 years of history in innovation in material science for glass manufacturing, invented the strengthened glass ‘Corning Gorilla Glass’. This glass is widely used in portable devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Known for its damage and scratch resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass is featured in over more than 8 billion devices, transforming the smartphone landscape.

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom, a publicly listed company in India, has vast experience in mobile phone components and laptop manufacturing in India. On Monday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the company and the state’s investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.


Also Read

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

Corning-Optiemus JV to roll out 1st Made in India smartphone glass by 2024

Optiemus partners with Corning International to produce smartphone glass

Dixon Tech, Optiemus, HCL Info rally 8-9% on laptops, tablets import curbs

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

CCI clears merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with AU Small Finance Bank

Hero MotoCorp planning to launch 3 electric scooters in 2024: CEO

40% of Coforge's investments next year to be in AI: CEO Sudhir Singh

Havells India's Q3 profit rises marginally to Rs 288 cr on demand of wires

Niva Bupa premium growth may slow down to 25-30% over next 3-5 years: CEO

Topics : Optiemus Infracom joint ventures in India Tamil Nadu mk stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon