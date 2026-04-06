Oracle names Schneider Electric's Maxson as CFO amid soaring AI spending

Oracle said on Monday it had appointed Hilary Maxson as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Maxson joins when demand for AI computing, cloud databases is outpacing available capacity, pushing the company to accelerate investments in data centers and infrastructure.

Before joining Oracle, she served as group CFO at Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company with over $45 billion in annual revenue, the company said.

Doug Kehring will step down as Oracle's principal financial officer following the appointment and will return to focusing on the company's go-to-market operations.