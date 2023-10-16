close
OYO platform to get 750 hotels in next 3 months to tap peak travel season

Hospitality technology firm OYO on Monday said it will add 750 hotels on its platform in the next three months in over 35 leisure markets to tap the festive and winter tourism season.

Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Hospitality technology firm OYO on Monday said it will add 750 hotels on its platform in the next three months in over 35 leisure markets to tap the festive and winter tourism season.
Majority of the new hotels will be incorporated under OYO's premium brands such as Palette, Townhouse, Townhouse Oak, and Collection O, the company said in a statement.
OYO said its key focus markets are Goa, Jaipur, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Katra, Puri, Shimla, Nainital, Udaipur, and Mount Abu for the new hotels addition.
"Our expansion in these leisure markets also aligns with our mission to provide quality accommodations and memorable experiences to travellers. The influx of new hotels will not only boost tourism, but also provide employment opportunities for local communities," OYO Chief Merchant Officer, Anuj Tejpal said.
Citing a recent government report, OYO said the number of foreign tourists who arrived in India this year during January-June is 106 per cent more than the figure for the corresponding period in 2022.
"As we head towards one of the most important seasons for tourism, it is heartening to see the number of foreign travellers increase in India after the Covid lull," Tejpal said.
The high season, which typically runs from October to January, sees an influx of both domestic and international tourists, making it a crucial period for the tourism and hospitality industry.
OYO said it has also introduced a stay now pay later (SNPL) option to provide travellers greater flexibility while planning their travels. SNPL provides customers with a credit limit of Rs 5,000 which can be settled after 15 days of the stay.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

