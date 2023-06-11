close

Facing competition from pvt players, 10 hotels of RTDC to be renovated

The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) is renovating 10 of its hotels, in an effort to give a new lease of life to its properties facing stiff competition from private hotels.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) is renovating 10 of its hotels, in an effort to give a new lease of life to its properties facing stiff competition from private hotels.

The Corporation will also be giving 34 hotels and motels to private players under the operation and management (O&M) model

A strategy has been chalked out by the Corporation to make its properties attractive and on par with the private hotels, which have outshined them in due course of time.

"We have a total of 74 properties, out of which we are renovating 10 hotels, which will be run by the Corporation itself. The work is underway. We are also working on a strategy to give 34 other properties under O&M Model," RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore said.

Noting that the RTDC earlier faced a hurdle in leasing out its hotels due to issues in the title of the properties, he said the department is working to get titles of properties and other assets under the name of the Corporation.

Hotel Kesar Jhumar Bawdi of Ranthambore (Sawai Madhopur), Hotel Gokul of Nathdwara (Rajsamand), Hotel Sarovar of Pushkar (Ajmer), Hotel Lake Palace of Alwar (Silisedh), Hotel Gangaur of Jaipur, Hotel Khadim of Ajmer, Hotel Kajri of Udaipur, Hotel Forest Lodge in Bharatpur, Hotel Tiger Den in Sariska (Alwar), Hotel Shikhar in Mount Abu (Sirohi) are the hotels which are being renovated.

The tourism industry of Rajasthan is booming and 10.87 crore tourists visited the desert state in 2022.

According to the Department of Tourism, of the total 10.87 crore tourists, 10.83 crore were domestic and 3.96 lakh were foreigners. In 2021, 2.20 crore tourists visited Rajasthan.

The RTDC chairman said the Corporation's management is continuously expanding tourism facilities in the state and special tourist services are being made available in land-water-soil.

The RTDC, which is running the Palace on Wheels, has also started the facility of helicopter joyride and there is a plan to start a cruise service in Chambal river.

He said the chief minister has announced the development of six places for eco-adventure in the budget 2023-24. This will add a new chapter of water-based facilities in the state's tourism sector.

Rajasthan has carved a niche for itself as a wedding and conference destination. Now with the establishment of MICE (Meetings, Incentive Conference and Exhibitions) centres, the state will get a new identity in this field as well, the chairman said.

Also, with the development of the Dhola Maru Tourist Complex in Damodra village of Jaisalmer district, international level hospitality facilities, desert stay, hotels, camping sites, night park, and amusement park will be available under one roof.

