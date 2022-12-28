Speed and capacity

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is one of the biggest achievements of this government in the field of economic reform. When properly administered, the IBC increases financial flexibility and allows the speedy repurposing of capital that would otherwise have been locked up in unproductive projects. The Reserve Bank of India’s Trend and Progress in Banking Report for 2021-22, released this week, provides an opportune moment for reflection on how the IBC is doing when it comes to recovering value for financial creditors. It will be remembered that much of the bankruptcy mechanism was suspended for months during the pandemic. Now that the normal machinery has resumed, the question is whether it needs further reform.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 22:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU