Patel Engineering bags Rs 519-cr water tunnel project in Maharashtra

Patel Engineering has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to construct a 6.70 km long treated water tunnel and associated works in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

The water tunnel project, worth Rs 519.50 crore, will be executed without any joint venture partnership, the infrastructure company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rupen Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Patel Engineering Limited, said it is a prestigious project for the company. "This project demonstrates our technical prowess and engineering skills, along with excellent execution capabilities."



The project is expected to be completed within 60 months, as stipulated in the bid. With expertise in tunnelling, underground works for hydroelectric and infrastructure development, the company is well-positioned to successfully complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

The tunnel will be constructed from Sai village to Vindhane village.

The Mumbai-based engineering, procurement, and construction firm has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

Also Read Work on Zojila tunnel in full swing, project to be completed by Dec 2026 MoRTH pumps in Rs 1.3 trn for highways, tunnels in J&K and Ladakh 524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, occupants asked to vacate Four-lane bridge collapsed in Bihar, CM Nitish assured strict legal action Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari GMR announces divestment of warehouse facility located at Hyderabad Airport Weak discretionary spending may bring down revenues of IT firms in Q1 Aditya Birla invests Rs 5,000 cr in jewellery biz, takes on Tata, Reliance TCS launches data exchange and marketplace platform on Google Cloud Why global funds are lining up to buy fertility clinics chain Indira IVF