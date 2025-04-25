Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Engineering secures two infra projects worth Rs 2,036.89 crore

Patel Engineering secures two infra projects worth Rs 2,036.89 crore

The scope of work includes construction of civil and associated infrastructure works, testing and commissioning of hydro-mechanical plant

Patel Engineering Ltd has a presence in hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sector | Source: Equity Pandit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure development company Patel Engineering Ltd on Friday said it has secured two projects worth a total of Rs 2,036.89 crore in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the urban infrastructure segment, Patel Engineering Ltd bagged an order for dam construction and related works in Maharashtra from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO), the company said in a statement.

The project is to be executed in a time period of 42 months.

Patel Engineering secured another order for a 240 MW hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO), it said.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 44 months.

 

The scope of work includes construction of civil and associated infrastructure works, testing and commissioning of hydro-mechanical plant and machinery leading to operation and performance of all the generating units of the hydroelectric project, according to the statement.

"The hydropower project reflects our strong capabilities in this sector and our commitment to supporting India's renewable energy goals. The urban infrastructure project represents another step forward in improving the livability and resilience of our cities," the company's Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said.

Patel Engineering Ltd has a presence in hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patel Engineering infrastructure infrastructure projects

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

